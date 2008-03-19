Meat Bun Chest On Impressions

Like clockwork, today a postal man came to my house, knocked on my door and delivered these Meat Buns. Hooray! Tried them both on and they so fit. Besides obvious things like that the printing is super high quality and the shirts feel delightful, blah, blah, BLAH, there were other things. Like, take a look at the shirt condoms the shirts come in.

Oh. Wait. Sorry.

Anyway, hit the jump for two more pics and zero disgusting shirt sex puns. Promise.

Stickers, buttons and awesome labels — the little touches are just great.