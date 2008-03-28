The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Metal Gear Solid 4 Pre-order Discs Sneak Out, Beta Hits April 21

Konami's Metal Gear Solid 4 pre-order program will be kicking off proper very soon, as the bonus disc and beta invites have begun to ship to stores. An IGN board member posted pics yesterday of the Metal Gear Saga 2.0 DVD, the one gamers get when they pre-order the game, which contains a six chapter catch up on all things Metal Gear Solid. According to the poster's recount of the beta details, downloads for the Metal Gear Online trial period begin April 17, with the beta program running April 21 to May 5.

You may want to harass your local GameStop employee by phone before hoofing it down to your local shop, just to make sure they have it in.

Got my Metal Gear Saga Vol. 2 / Online Beta disc [IGN Boards]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles