Metal Gear Solid 4 Pre-order Discs Sneak Out, Beta Hits April 21

Konami's Metal Gear Solid 4 pre-order program will be kicking off proper very soon, as the bonus disc and beta invites have begun to ship to stores. An IGN board member posted pics yesterday of the Metal Gear Saga 2.0 DVD, the one gamers get when they pre-order the game, which contains a six chapter catch up on all things Metal Gear Solid. According to the poster's recount of the beta details, downloads for the Metal Gear Online trial period begin April 17, with the beta program running April 21 to May 5.

You may want to harass your local GameStop employee by phone before hoofing it down to your local shop, just to make sure they have it in.

Got my Metal Gear Saga Vol. 2 / Online Beta disc [IGN Boards]