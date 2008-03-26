Metal Gear Solid 4 "Steel" PS3 Selling Like The Japanese Equivalant Of Hotcakes

Konami has to like its chances on the success of Metal Gear Solid 4, if the quick sell out of the "steel" edition PlayStation 3 are any indication. The Konamistyle web site, which handles all manner of Konami brand stuff, is already sold out of the limited edition 40GB console. It's going for 51,800 yen ($US 517) and should be available at other retailers soon, but the allotment given to Konami's own store has been quickly depleted. Don't worry though, collectors. You'll still be able to get Hori's useless and garish DualShock 3 charging station in "steel" at your leisure.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots [Konamistyle.jp via NeoGAF]