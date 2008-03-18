Metal Gear Solid Coming to Japanese PSN

More Metal Gear Solid news! The new issue of Famitsu also points out that the Japanese PlayStation Network will be getting Metal Gear Solid (the first one, yo) for the PSP/PS3. Slated for this spring.
Metal Gear Solid on PSN [GEMAGA]
