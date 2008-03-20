Metal Gear Solid Mobile On Verizon

Metal Gear Solid Mobile? Why post that? Well I figured that thousands of you out there plunked down $US 600 for a console on the mere promise of a new Metal Gear Solid game, so you might just be interested in a mobile version, especially one that only costs $US 10.99 ($US 4.99 monthly). Available today exclusively to Verizon Wireless customers (dammit), Metal Gear Solid Mobile is a full on MGS game, promising dramatic 3D art and camera work never-before-seen in a mobile game. Along with your standard stealth espionage action, the game also utilises camera phone functionality, allowing you to take real world pictures and use them in the in-game camo system. It sounds pretty damn nifty, and the game has already won two awards at the 2008 International Mobile Gaming Awards. Unfortunately I am not a Verizon customer, or I'd let you know how it played. I'll just be hiding under this tiny little box until my carrier is deemed worthy.

METAL GEAR SOLID® MOBILE NOW AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VERIZON WIRELESS CUSTOMERS

Popular Video Game Franchise Hits Verizon Wireless Phones With

3D Graphics and Original Game Play

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., and EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Verizon Wireless, the leading wireless company with the nation's most reliable wireless voice and data network, and Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc., a leading developer, publisher and manufacturer of electronic entertainment properties, today announced Metal Gear Solid® Mobile is available for purchase exclusively through Verizon Wireless.

Metal Gear Solid Mobile is an award-winning game, having recently received the Grand Prix and Operator's Choice awards at the 2008 International Mobile Gaming Awards. Metal Gear Solid Mobile features never-before-seen dramatic 3D art displays and camera work that greatly surpass the current standard of mobile games and allows players to shift the viewpoint from first to third person and to control a variety of weapons. The game also takes advantage of the camera functionality - for example, Verizon Wireless customers can use their camera phones to capture images and the game will incorporate the image colours into the players' camouflage system.

Designed by the same team behind the Metal Gear Solid console games, Kojima Productions, and developed in conjunction with Ideaworks3D and utilizing its Airplay™ 3.5 SDK, Metal Gear Solid Mobile is an original game designed specifically for the mobile platform. Players face the same extreme tension of solitary infiltration that fans of the classic tactical espionage action game have come to expect from the Metal Gear Solid series, previously released to the PlayStation® and PlayStation®2.

Verizon Wireless customers can purchase Metal Gear Solid Mobile in the Get Fun & Games shopping aisle in the Get It Now® virtual store. The game is available for $4.99 monthly access or $10.99 for unlimited use purchase. Verizon Wireless customers can get Metal Gear Solid Mobile on more than 20 popular Get It Now-capable phones, including the Voyager™ by LG and the LG VX8700. Download charges for Get It Now applications vary and airtime or megabyte charges may apply when browsing, downloading and using certain applications. Customers need a Get It Now-enabled handset and Verizon Wireless digital service to access the Get It Now virtual store.

