Metroid 2 Remake Is Painstakingly Gorgeous

Remakes of old classics - especially ones done by bedroom coders - aren't exactly new, but then they're often not exactly great, either. So it's nice to find "Another Metroid 2 Remake" bucks that trend by looking absolutely wonderful. It's the work of an Argentinean chap by the name of Milton, he's building the whole thing via Game Maker, and it's been nearly three years in the making. Trailer's after the jump if you're interested, and you can check out screens and a project status report at Milton's blog.

[Project AM2R - Another Metroid 2 Remake]