Microsoft: 42% Of Your Next-gen Monies Are Belong To Us

Microsoft's VP of Interactive Entertainment for Europe Chris Lewis whipped out the PR rod today, boasting of a few new and carefully chosen figures in the typical marketing fashion. According to Lewis, Microsoft has snatched up "42 per cent revenue share of next gen-games market", factoring in hardware, software and accessories. That figure also includes Live subscription fees and accessories fortunately not available on other consoles—good for revenue showboating, but not so much for apples-to-apples dick waving contests.

In addition to that 42% slice of the "next gen" revenue pie, Microsoft says that the install base for 360s is at 17.7 million, a figure it actually announced back in January. We await the exciting counter-statements from Sony and Nintendo, who will hopefully give us "4D games revenue" and "new gen games revenue" with a little "game 3.0" and "blue ocean market segmentation" thrown in.

Microsoft: We own 42% of all next-gen revenues [MCV]