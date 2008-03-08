Microsoft CEO Talks, Probably Shouts, About Blu-ray Support

When Steve Ballmer isn't profusely sweating to the musical stylings of Gloria Estefan, shouting at the top of his lungs or throwing chairs at things (allegedly!), he's steering the good ship Microsoft. The CEO recently took part in the Microsoft-sponsored internet conference MIX, fielding questions about Google, Yahoo, the Seattle Supersonics and the Sony-backed Blu-ray format.

While Ballmer says that Microsoft has "moved on" from HD-DVD and that "we'll support Blu-ray in ways that make sense" that could mean support stops and starts at drivers for Windows Vista. Of course, it could also mean that Sony senior execs weren't fibbing about a potential Blu-ray capable Xbox 360. Won't some kind time traveler tell us what the plan is?

