The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft CEO Talks, Probably Shouts, About Blu-ray Support

When Steve Ballmer isn't profusely sweating to the musical stylings of Gloria Estefan, shouting at the top of his lungs or throwing chairs at things (allegedly!), he's steering the good ship Microsoft. The CEO recently took part in the Microsoft-sponsored internet conference MIX, fielding questions about Google, Yahoo, the Seattle Supersonics and the Sony-backed Blu-ray format.

While Ballmer says that Microsoft has "moved on" from HD-DVD and that "we'll support Blu-ray in ways that make sense" that could mean support stops and starts at drivers for Windows Vista. Of course, it could also mean that Sony senior execs weren't fibbing about a potential Blu-ray capable Xbox 360. Won't some kind time traveler tell us what the plan is?

Ballmer lets out his inner Monkey at Mix08 event [Seattle Post Intelligencer]

Comments

  • Ian Guest

    It will be interesting to see what happens with HD VMD on the very near horizon. Of course Sony will want the 360 to go Blu. It can only help their cause. If HDV VMD was to dominate, the PS3 woud certainly lose a lot of appeal with an inbuilt Blu Ray player that is obsolete. HD DVD might be dead, but with the pricing of HD VMD the battle has just begun.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles