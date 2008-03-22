Microsoft Double Fixes Erased Xbox 360 Memories

Turns out that poor sap who had his Xbox 360 viciously cleaned during a routine repair might now perceive that horrible incident as the best thing that's ever happened to him. In addition to an over the top make-good package from the boys at Bungie, Microsoft has heeded the call for reparations, shipping off a handsomely worthwhile package to Nathan, victim of a wild rag-man.
His prize? A personally signed photo of Bill Gates, who also lent his signature to an Xbox 360 faceplate. Oh, sure, Nate also got a new console and hundreds of dollars in brand spanking new video games, but a signed picture of Bill? I'd be hocking that free copy of Kingdom Under Fire: Circle of Doom for a bulletproof picture frame, right quick.
More details at your home for all things related to Xbox 360 cleaning, Hawty McBloggy.
Microsoft Finally Makes Things Right [Hawty McBloggy]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink