Microsoft Expecting Low 360 Sales In Feb, March

In January, the PS3 outsold the 360, and the sky proceeded to fall in (at least, it did for 360 fanboys). Will the same thing happen in February? Probably, if comments today by Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg are anything to go by. Speaking with Reuters about their current sales and supply situation, Greenberg said:

We definitely expect we will trail in February as a result of our supply constraints. By April, we will be in a very healthy inventory situation.

In other words, PS3, you'll probably pick up the "not-counting-Nintendo-consoles" first prize not just for February, but March as well. Do try and look surprised when the NDP numbers hit, though. Wouldn't want to take anything away from the spectacle of NPD numbers day.

Microsoft says no Blu-ray for Xbox 360 [Reuters]