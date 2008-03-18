Microsoft, Samsung Announce Asia Pacific Halo 3 Tournament, Includes Prizes Galore

So, you think you're good at Halo 3? The sort of "good" that would have Fatal1ty browning his trousers in utter despair, or players the globe-over crying into remains of their FPS pride and rage-shattered controllers?
Then Microsoft/Samsung's Asia Pacific tournament, to run from April 1 to 14, might just tickle your analogue stick. And by Asia Pacific, we mean Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Korea and Singapore. Each region will have its own national champion, so while you'll be up against quite a few people, it won't be half the world.
Oh yeah, the prizes! Here they are:• Samsung 40" LCD TV (LA40A550) • Xbox 360 Elite • Xbox 360 accessories • Microsoft Points • Exclusive Halo 3 artwork
To register, you'll need to hit up Xbox Live and grab an "exclusive" GamerPic. From there, you'll need to compete in three game modes - Oddball, King of the Hill and the family favourite - Slayer.
The national champs will compete in the Asian Final, to take place on April 30.
If you're keen to frag it up Master Chief-style, Microsoft has a page up with terms and conditions.
SYDNEY 18 March 2008 – Microsoft today announced the Official Halo® 3 Tournament Sponsored by Samsung TV as a chance for Xbox 360® gamers from five APAC markets - Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand to show their Halo 3 skills and be rewarded with some amazing prizes. These include the new Samsung 40” LCD TV Model LA40A550, exclusive Halo 3 artwork, a brand new Xbox 360 Elite, Xbox 360 accessories and Microsoft Points. The Tournament is now open for registration.
“This is our first collaboration with Samsung on an Asia Pacific wide tournament on Xbox LIVE,” said Andrew Jenkins, Product Marketing Manager, Xbox Australia. “We are looking forward to the exciting engagement with gamers on Halo 3 in Asia Pacific.”
“Cyber gaming provides youth in the region a platform to express and pursue their passion. Samsung is delighted to contribute to its growing popularity, and we are proud to offer our sleek and stylish LCD TVs which combine ultra-sharp picture quality and crisp surround sound to provide gamers with an amazlingly realistic gaming experience,” said Mr. David Henry, Director, Corporate Marketing, Samsung Asia Pte Ltd.
To sign up, players should head to the Xbox LIVE® dashboard and download the exclusive GamerPic. Once gamers are registered, open play runs from April 1 to April 14 2008. Entrants will need to perform on the three game modes that make up The Official Halo 3 Tournament Sponsored by Samsung TV. The Xbox LIVE play list includes Slayer, King of the Hill and Oddball.*
At the end of open play, the top ranked player from each market will be crowned Halo 3 National Champion and will be rewarded with a piece of exclusive Halo artwork. They will also qualify for the Asian Final, which takes place on April 30, where the top ranked player from each market will clash in a one-off Xbox LIVE match to decide who is truly legendary.
For more information and terms and conditions please visit www.xbox.com/en-au/pm/halo3tournament/
