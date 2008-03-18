Microsoft, Samsung Announce Asia Pacific Halo 3 Tournament, Includes Prizes Galore

So, you think you're good at Halo 3? The sort of "good" that would have Fatal1ty browning his trousers in utter despair, or players the globe-over crying into remains of their FPS pride and rage-shattered controllers?

Then Microsoft/Samsung's Asia Pacific tournament, to run from April 1 to 14, might just tickle your analogue stick. And by Asia Pacific, we mean Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Korea and Singapore. Each region will have its own national champion, so while you'll be up against quite a few people, it won't be half the world.

Oh yeah, the prizes! Here they are: • Samsung 40" LCD TV (LA40A550) • Xbox 360 Elite • Xbox 360 accessories • Microsoft Points • Exclusive Halo 3 artwork

To register, you'll need to hit up Xbox Live and grab an "exclusive" GamerPic. From there, you'll need to compete in three game modes - Oddball, King of the Hill and the family favourite - Slayer.

The national champs will compete in the Asian Final, to take place on April 30.

If you're keen to frag it up Master Chief-style, Microsoft has a page up with terms and conditions.

