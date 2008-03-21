Microsoft Teases Banjo-Kazooie

Microsoft has launched a new website for Rare's new entry in the Banjo-Kazooie saga, coming eventually to the Xbox 360. Simply a teaser site at the moment, the spinning puzzle piece in the middle of the site cycles between the words "Coming Soon" and a picture of Banjo in all his bearish glory. The website requires you download the Microsoft Silverlight plugin to view it, though currently you aren't really missing much if you don't. What you see up top there is what you get, for now at least.

Official Banjo-Kazooie Website [Microsoft via High Score TV]