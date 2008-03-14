Microtransactions Come To The Wii

Don't kid yourselves with the Wii's cute, cuddly exterior. Nintendo, and anyone else publishing on the console, are as thirsty for your cash money as any other company on Earth. So when you read this post and learn that Namco Bandai are bringing microtransactions to the WiiWare service (users can buy additional stages for word-puzzler Mojipittan), do us all a favour and don't act so surprised. You had to know this day was coming.

Go online with WiiWare and Mojipittan Wii [Siliconera]