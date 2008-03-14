Midway Announce *Another* Mortal Kombat Game

Midway are releasing a new, current-gen Mortal Kombat game. Your first question will probably be: when's this coming out? That, or: why are Midway bothering? It's 2008, guys. Oh well. Midway need a buck, and when they need a buck, I guess they still think Mortal Kombat's one of the few well's they've got that hasn't run completely dry.

