Midway Announce *Another* Mortal Kombat Game

Midway are releasing a new, current-gen Mortal Kombat game. Your first question will probably be: when's this coming out? That, or: why are Midway bothering? It's 2008, guys. Oh well. Midway need a buck, and when they need a buck, I guess they still think Mortal Kombat's one of the few well's they've got that hasn't run completely dry.
Next-gen Mortal Kombat game coming this year [MCV]
Midway are releasing a new, current-gen Mortal Kombat game. Your first question will probably be: when's this coming out? That, or: why are Midway bothering? It's 2008, guys. Oh well. Midway need a buck, and when they need a buck, I guess they still think Mortal Kombat's one of the few well's they've got that hasn't run completely dry.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink