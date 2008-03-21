Midway Boss Resigns, Board Makes Booty Call

Midway is in some serious trouble. First their VP, CFO, and Treasurer Thomas Powell resigns along with Senior Marketing VP Steve Allison back in January, and now their CEO David F. Zucker is jumping ship, leaving the board scrambling to find a new leader to help guide them out of the hole they've been digging. In the meantime, Senior Vice President of Midway Worldwide Studies David Booty will step in as interim CEO.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to lead our game teams and talented associates as we roll out our 2008 releases," said Matt Booty. "Our plans include significant front-line releases, ambitious new intellectual properties, reinvigorated franchises with well-established fan bases, and new offerings in the casual games space."

An important employee in the organisation since 1991, don't be surprised if Midway decides to tap that Booty for the full time position when the time comes.