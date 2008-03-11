The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mila Kunis joins Max Payne cast

That '70s Show starlet Mila Kunis will be playing opposite Mark Wahlberg in Twentieth Century Fox's upcoming film-adaptation of Max Payne, Variety reports.

Kunis will be playing an assassin who teams up with Wahlberg to avenger her sister's death. Wahlberg will play the noir cop "who finds himself in the thick of a conspiracy when he investigates a series of murders". Hmm, that doesn't sound very Payne-ish. I hope they don't totally screw it up.

Killer role for Kunis in 'Max Payne' [Variety, thanks ThatGirl]

