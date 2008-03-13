The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Miller, Barlog Working On Mad Max Game

Australian director George Miller has teamed up with former God of War II director Cory Barlog. Which explains where Cory got to. Obviously, they're going to be working together on games based on movies. Their first project? Sadly, it's not a Babe MMO, nor is it a collection of Happy Feet mini-games for the Wii. It's Mad Max. Yeah. Mad Max. Miller's had a fourth Mad Max film - "Fury Road" - in the pipeline for a while now, and thinks that working with Barlog from such an early stage in the film's development will result in a kick-arse tie-in. Indeed, so close are the film and game that pre-production on the film's been delayed so that both the film and the game's development cycles are "in sync".

While Miller's been working on the film, Barlog's been responsible for coming up with a "script" for the game, using the same resources and material as the film crew have had access to. Once he's done, Miller says they'll be doing something not that common in the games industry: they'll workshop the story. The film guys, the game guys, they'll chew through the title's outline and collaboratively brainstorm. Miller says of this breaking down of traditional borers on a movie project:

My expertise is in cinema, but it's about seeing where those disciplines overlap and bringing people together—by workshopping or whatever you want to call it—bringing together all these disciplines and basically telling the story of the same characters and the same world, but putting them out in all these different platforms. Does that make sense?

I see myself not so much as a filmmaker but as a storyteller. If I'm a storyteller first and a filmmaker second, then all of this other stuff is a legitimate part of telling the story. So that's how I'm seeing it. And my job—my specific job is to tell the story through film; at the same time it's someone like Corey's job to tell the story through the game. But there's a cohesion between the two.

Rest of the interview's definitely worth a read, especially if you're interested in finding out the chances of Mel Gibson reprising his role for the upcoming movie...
The George Miller Interview, Part II [Level Up]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles