Mini-Golf Wii and DS Carnival Games Announced

Carnival Games for the Wii was a shocking success, shocking even to Take-Two which published it. In fact as of today the casual Wii title has shipped more than one million copies worldwide.

Not one to look a gift bit of shovelware in the mouth, Take-Two today announced that they are coming out with two new spin-offs for Carnival Games.

"The success of Carnival Games is proof that the casual game market continues to grow," said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. "We are actively working to expand the 2K Play label and are committed to producing fun, quality games for the mass market with the Carnival Games franchise paving the way."

Carnival Games DS will hit this summer and will feature a new group of carnival games designed from the ground up for the DS. The games, which includel Ball, Frog Leap, Dunk Tank, RC Raceway and Clown Hammer, will use tapping, blowing, speaking and swiping as play mechanics.

Out this fall, Carnival Games: Mini Golf will make use of the Wii Remote's motion controls to let up to four people play mini-golf. The themed park will include dinosaurs, the Wild West and, wait for it, pirates!!!

Step Right Up! 2K Play Expands Its Carnival Games Franchise With Carnival Games™ For Nintendo DS™ And Carnival Games: Mini-Golf™ Exclusive

Original Wii Version of Carnival Games Ships More Than One Million Copies



New York, NY - March 11, 2008 - 2K Play, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced two new titles as a part of its brand extension strategy for its highly popular Carnival Games series. The new titles include Carnival Games for Nintendo DS, which is scheduled to ship this summer, and Carnival Games: Mini-Golf, an all-new game exclusive to the Wii home video game system, which will debut this fall. 2K Play is also announcing that its flagship Carnival Games title has reached a milestone of shipping more than one million units worldwide, while remaining a top-selling game with a number 5 ranking on the January 2008 NPD Wii chart.

"The consumer response to Carnival Games has been extraordinary," said Steve Lux, vice president of business development for 2K Play. "The game resonates with every demographic and the feedback we have received from moms, dads, kids and grandparents shows Carnival Games as one of the drivers of family game time. Our new games build on the strength of the first title and will promote this growing trend."

Carnival Games for DS brings the fun of the original to the world's best-selling portable system during the summer vacation and travel season. Each game is designed from the ground up to take full advantage of the DS control mechanism. A frenzied combination of tapping, blowing, speaking and stylus maneuvering brings the now famous midway to life. Favorites such as Alley Ball, Frog Leap and Dunk Tank are complemented with fresh games including RC Raceway and Clown Hammer.

This fall, the all-new Carnival Games: Mini-Golf comes exclusively to Wii. Featuring Carnival Bob™ and characters made popular in the original, Carnival Games: Mini-Golf is home to larger-than-life, theme park style miniature golf courses. Whether back in time to the land of dinosaurs, keeping order in the Wild West or searching for treasure on an island full of pirates, the game combines traditional miniature golf fare with action-oriented game play utilizing the unique capabilities of the Wii Remote™. It is designed for four players and can best be described as "a hole in fun."

"We work hand-in-hand with Nintendo on the design of our Carnival Games titles to make sure they deliver the best-possible gaming experience for their consoles," said Harley Howe and Patrick Wilkinson, studio heads of 2K Play's Cat Daddy Games. "These new titles in our growing Carnival Games franchise are fun, have true-to-life physics and deliver on the promise of the original: you can almost smell the cotton candy."

For more information, log onto www.2kgames.com/2kplay.