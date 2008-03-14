Missing Marine With Call Of Duty Connection Found Dead

Eric Hall, the United States marine who went missing in February, suspected of suffering from an episode related to post traumatic stress disorder that was theorised to have been brought on by Call Of Duty has been found dead. According to reports from Tampa Bay Online, Hall's death is thought to have been accidental, the result of smoke inhalation from a roadside fire.

Hall was 24 years old. His parents expressed their wish to raise awareness of the impact of post traumatic stress disorder in their statement to the media. Our collective condolences go out to Hall's family.

