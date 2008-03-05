Mister Slime (DS) Coming In April

While it's been rumored for a US release next month, SouthPeak Games' Mr. Slime has been officially announced to hit Nintendo DSs all over America in April. A rehash of the 2D sidescroller, players use the stylus to pull a very elastic Mr. Slime around levels. While it's not the most monstrous, AAA release to hit the platform to date, the game seems to take advantage of some of the DS's more trademarked moves. Looks like fun despite its distinct lack of headshots or pantsu.