MIT Celebrates SSBB Release

In its grand tradition of "hacking" reality with silly pranks around campus, a bunch of MIT students dressed up the main lobby of MIT with a bunch of Super Smash Bros. Brawl power-ups.
Celebrating the release of a big video game is starting to become a regular theme over there. If you recall, some pranksters dressed up John Harvard's statue to look like Master Chief when Halo 3 was released. The rather fuzzy pictures show a Mario hat, the Smash Bros. box, a Poke ball, a Smash ball, a banana peel. Not shown were some other power-ups hanging from the ceiling.
Ah MIT.
