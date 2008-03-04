MLB 2K8 Given Pitchfork Approved Indie Rock Bunt

Video game baseball fans will be belting out "What the hell is this crap?" to the tunes of 2K Sports' Major League Baseball 2K8, as the publisher has announced an agreement with Pitchfork Media to select half of the game's soundtrack. Indie rock fans and wannabe indie rock fans will delight at some of Pitchfork's choices, which include chart-bottomers like Blitzen Trapper, The Cool Kids, Battles and Jay Reatard, alongside more mainstream stuff like The Strokes and The Flaming Lips.

To everyone involved, we say kudos. While they may have looked to Sub Pop in the past for left-field style musical picks, we're just pleased as punch that they haven't regressed to throwing in John Fogerty's "Centerfield" or Dire Straits' "Walk of Life".

Full tracklisting and annual odd pairing after this.

2K Sports Announces In-Game Soundtrack and Music Partnership with Pitchfork Media for Major League Baseball® 2K8

Pitchfork Media and 2K Sports join forces to rock stadiums in Major League Baseball 2K8 and at South by Southwest (SXSW 2008)

New York, NY - February 29, 2008 - 2K Sports, the sports publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), announced today a partnership with renowned and influential music outlet Pitchfork Media in support of the highly anticipated title, Major League Baseball 2K8. Pitchfork has made a name for itself since its inception in 1996 as the de facto online source for quality and discerning music reviews and news. The Pitchfork staff also shares passion for the game of baseball and it is the combination of their passion for music and baseball that makes them the perfect partner in constructing a truly epic soundtrack for Major League Baseball 2K8.

2K Sports has invited Pitchfork Media to select half of the music to be featured in Major League Baseball 2K8, guaranteeing that, along with the deepest and most authentic baseball simulation experience available, fans will also be able to enjoy a cutting-edge selection of the hottest music around - including artists such as Modest Mouse, Peter Bjorn & John, The Cure, The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. Each artist and song selected for the game by Pitchfork Media will be denoted as a "Pitchfork Pick," and will include additional bio information as well.

In the shared spirit of promoting independent artists and music, 2K Sports will join the 3rd Annual Pitchfork/Windish Agency day party at the SXSW 2008 conference in Austin, Texas on Friday, March 14th. The lineup will include Major League Baseball 2K8 "Pitchfork Pick" and garage-rock mainstay Jay Reatard performing alongside other breakout acts. Featuring over fifty stages and venues in downtown Austin, SXSW 2008 showcases hundreds of musical acts from around the globe and is known as one of the premier and most influential music events of the year.

"Pitchfork Media is a respected and reliable part of the independent music community and an integral part of the lives of hundreds of thousands of music enthusiasts worldwide," said Tim Rosa, director of brand and lifestyle marketing at 2K Sports. "This is the first time Pitchfork Media has partnered with a videogame publisher, which is exciting since we share the same dedicated passion for highlighting new artists and being involved in independent music. We've always respected their impeccable taste and no-holds-barred voice in the music industry because it complements our approach to games - we both want to push our respective industries further by supporting independent substance over mainstream smoke."

"Baseball and video games are two of Pitchfork's favorite hobbies, so the opportunity to select music for Major League Baseball 2K8 is a dream come true," said Chris Kaskie, associate publisher at Pitchfork Media. "Partnering with 2K Sports is a natural fit for Pitchfork, as they're a like-minded company that shares a passion for music and a desire to promote forward-thinking and exciting new projects instead of following a more traditional path. We're thrilled to work with 2K Sports to select one half of the Major League Baseball 2K8 soundtrack, and can't wait to play the game."

Below is the list of songs that will be included in the soundtrack of Major League Baseball 2K8.

* Battles — Atlas**

* Black Rebel Motorcycle Club — Need Some Air

* Blitzen Trapper — Wild Mountain Nation**

* Dinosaur Jr. — Almost Ready**

* Jay Reatard — My Shadow**

* Kasabian — Reason Is Treason

* LCD Soundsystem — Watch The Tapes**

* Modest Mouse — Dashboard

* Peter Bjorn & John — The Chills

* The Cars — Moving In Stereo

* The Cool Kids — 88**

* The Cure — Never Enough

* The Flaming Lips — The W.A.N.D. - no MF edit

* The Hold Steady — Stuck Between Stations**

* The Presidents Of The United States Of America — Cleveland Rocks

* The Revolution Fox Experiment — Hyper Charlie

* The Strokes — Someday

** Denotes a "Pitchfork Pick" selection

Major League Baseball 2K8, rated E for Everyone by the ESRB, will be available in retail stores on March 4, 2008 for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, and Wii™ home video game system.

For more information about Major League Baseball 2K8, please visit www.2Ksports.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a global developer, marketer, distributor and publisher of interactive entertainment software games for the PC, PLAYSTATION®3 and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment systems, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, Xbox 360® and Xbox® video game and entertainment systems from Microsoft, Wii™, Nintendo GameCube™, Nintendo DS™ and Game Boy® Advance. The Company publishes and develops products through its wholly owned labels Rockstar Games, 2K Games, 2K Sports and 2K Play; and distributes software, hardware and accessories in North America through its Jack of All Games subsidiary. Take-Two's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at www.take2games.com.

About Pitchfork Media

Created in 1995, Pitchfork Media has become the leading independent resource for music journalism, with incisive focus on indie rock, hip-hop, electronic, pop, metal, and experimental underground music. Publishing daily reviews, features, and interviews, as well as real-time music news coverage, Pitchfork has developed one of the web's most devoted and loyal followings, establishing itself during its 11-year history as the world's most authoritative online music publication.