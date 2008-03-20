Modern Warfare Variety Map Pack Details

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

April 3rd will see the launch of Call of Duty 4: Game of the Year Edition and with it, the roll out of the Modern Warfare Variety Map Pack. Each copy of COD4:GOTY will come with a download token for the new multi-player maps, or you can download it from XBL for 800 MS points. Here's a quick rundown of the details:

The Variety Map Pack includes four new multiplayer maps. "Creek" is a wide-open village ravaged by combat where concealment is the difference between life and death. In "Broadcast," fight throughout an enemy communications building with confined corridors and wide-open parking lots. "Chinatown" is a foggy downtown district, lit only by a full moon and the neon glow of the city. "Killhouse" features a desolate training warehouse filled with a variety of building mock-ups and soft and hard cover points.

More details including an early sneak peek of the maps at select GameStops can be found on the Xbox COD website.

  Morkai @Morkai

    say it with me people "NO MORE WET WORK!!!"

  yas Guest

    wtf is wrong is wet work?

    and when do we get these on PC ?

