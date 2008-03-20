Molyneux Talks New Syndicate

Oh, Peter, you're such a tease. I know that, deep down, you're probably never going to make another Syndicate. But you know that just speaking of the possibility of another one is enough to get people interested, and you know what? Success. I'm interested.

I really would love to redo a version of Syndicate. Syndicate was probably one of my favourites

. A PC-only Syndicate with customisable agents, real-time world map and swish new graphics...see, Peter, see what you've done? You've got me dreaming again, and these dreams always end in tears and bitter disappointment. Thanks a lot.

