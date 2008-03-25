Monster Hunter Could Be Big In The West (Maybe)

Monster Hunter is big in Japan. Not in the joking way, either, it's seriously big in Japan. But it's big only in Japan, nowhere else. Why is that? You love killing giant monsters with a SWORD IN THE FACE, don't you? Maybe the problem is that the series just hasn't been advertised well enough in the West, something Capcom aren't just aawre of, they may actually do something about:

We think that with some serious outreach and marketing muscle that we can make this series almost as big here in North America as it is in Japan.

Remember, "almost as big" in Monster Hunter terms is still freakin' huge.

