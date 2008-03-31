Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G Sold Over 650,000

According to early sales figures, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G did monster business, selling over 670,000 copies in Japan at launch. That means the sequel out sold the original Monster Hunter Portable, which moved 512,000 copies at launch (497,000 individual copies, plus 15,000 bundles). The breakdown this time around is apparently 652,000 copies of the game and 17,000 PSP game bundles. We'll get official sales data later in the week, but with MHP 2nd G sold out at pretty much every store I've been to, willing to bet these early numbers are pretty accurate.

