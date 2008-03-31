The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G Sold Over 650,000

According to early sales figures, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G did monster business, selling over 670,000 copies in Japan at launch. That means the sequel out sold the original Monster Hunter Portable, which moved 512,000 copies at launch (497,000 individual copies, plus 15,000 bundles). The breakdown this time around is apparently 652,000 copies of the game and 17,000 PSP game bundles. We'll get official sales data later in the week, but with MHP 2nd G sold out at pretty much every store I've been to, willing to bet these early numbers are pretty accurate.
Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G [Sinobi Kore Enmachou][Pic]

Comments

  • Wombat Guest

    You know maybe it would be more popular over hear if it didn't suck so much.

    Offline mmo= no such a good idea

    0
  • tootnax Guest

    im in the UAE and im a Filipino, me and my friends were playing MHF2 and we all got adicted, now i have this 2nd G ang shared it with them and im excited to face new monsters and journey new maps!!! GO Monster Hunters!!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles