More Mark Wahlberg As Max Payne (No Rain)

Thought we'd be satisfied with a single rain drenched Mark Wahlberg as Max Payne pic. One photo is not enough! No way, no how. We need more Mark, less rain. Check out the above photo of Marky Mark. It's the second shot of him as Max Payne. The third is after the jump. The fourth is somewhere else (we don't know!).
SO EXCITING.
More Mark [Pop Sugar Thanks, Jubby!]
