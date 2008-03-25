The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

More Metal Gear Solid 4 Limited Edition Details

North American gamers may not be getting a boss "steel" coloured PlayStation 3 and DualShock 3 like the Japanese, but they are getting a solid limited edition release for Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. The premium package for Konami's tactical espionage action freak out contains the following stuff. Sorry, no Old Snake fake mustache accessory included.

  • Collectible metal box
  • Bonus Blu-ray disc with two "making of" documentaries, four chapters of the graphic novel and Metal Gear import soundtrack
  • $US 85 price tag

And if you pre-order it now, GameStop promises you an "exclusive Metal Gear Solid 4 art book" at the time of purchase. Not bad, I suppose, but not something I see myself sprinting to my nearest franchise location with an eighty-five dollar bill in hand. They still make those, right?

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Limited Edition [GameStop - thanks, Lukasz!]

Comments

  • Valkian24 @Matt

    Is this going to be in Australia though?

    0
  • saba Guest

    yea i seen it a EB games only

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles