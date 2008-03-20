More PS One Games Rated For PlayStation Network Re-Release

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The ESRB has (re-)rated both Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Pandemonium! for an upcoming PlayStation 3 and PSP release. That doesn't mean they're getting the next-gen and portable remake treatment, but that they're good candidates for a PlayStation Network release. The North American PlayStation Store continues to be a PS One wasteland, so anything we can get, we'll take. Surely, Eidos Interactive and crew have more marketable titles, like Tomb Raider and Fighting Force (LOL) planned, but they're off to a good enough start.

