More Signs Point To Cryptic As Star Trek Online Developer

One would think that Star Trek and massively multiplayer online gaming are the chocolate and peanut butter of a nerdy good time. Whatever the outcome, it seems like money in the bank, regardless of the dominance of World of Warcraft. Still, it's been a rough go, with Star Trek Online festering at Perpetual until that developer gave up the ghost.

While rumours abound that Cryptic Studios—now hard at work on Champions Online—were picking up the licence, various sites are pointing more fingers at the Bay Area dev, with TrekMovie.com calling it "confirmed." It sounds like it's pretty much a done deal. Now all we need is the official word.

