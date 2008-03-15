The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

More Signs Point To Cryptic As Star Trek Online Developer

One would think that Star Trek and massively multiplayer online gaming are the chocolate and peanut butter of a nerdy good time. Whatever the outcome, it seems like money in the bank, regardless of the dominance of World of Warcraft. Still, it's been a rough go, with Star Trek Online festering at Perpetual until that developer gave up the ghost.

While rumours abound that Cryptic Studios—now hard at work on Champions Online—were picking up the licence, various sites are pointing more fingers at the Bay Area dev, with TrekMovie.com calling it "confirmed." It sounds like it's pretty much a done deal. Now all we need is the official word.

Cryptic Confirmed As New Developer for Star Trek Online [TrekMovie via GameSpot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles