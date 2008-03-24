More Sonic Unleashed Images Trickle Out

And there's more! And it *might* be real, too!! Earlier, we brought word of Sonic Unleashed screenshots that were unleashed off of SEGA's FTP server. Then this alleged Sonic Unleashed clip hit the internet. Now? This character art and more concept art work. We highly approve of this still-rumored-but-unconfirmed art. Apparently, SONIC TEAM as well as developers in the States and Europe are working on this title together. If this is their work, we appreciate them making Sonic not-sucky again. If it's some random internet fakers, we likewise appreciate them making Sonic not-sucky again.

