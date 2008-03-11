The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Motorstorm 2 Details Peel Out, Full Reveal Expected This Wednesday

The latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine reveals a handful of previously unknown details about Evolution Studios' sequel to Motorstorm, including the addition of monster trucks(!) to the vehicle line-up and an all new location. Motorstorm 2, which is expected to be revealed officially this coming Wednesday, is reported to feature races on a tropical island, bringing with it water hazards and, we assume, fruity cocktails.

We're waiting patiently for our issue of OPM to arrive with the smattering of details, but if the countdown clock on ThreeSpeech is accurate, we'll probably see the goods within the next 48 hours or so.

Motorstorm 2 to have monster trucks, plus more water [PS3Forums via N4G]

