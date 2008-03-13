MotorStorm 2: It's Official

Sony Computer Entertainment and Evolution Studios have made official what we've known for a few weeks now—MotorStorm 2 is coming, bringing monster trucks and four player split-screen action with it. The PlayStation 3 racer is indeed moving from arid Monument Valley to a lush Pacific island, an island apparently known for its remote location and 16 "diverse multi-route tracks".

Instead of mud, rocks, dust and the occasional cliff, MotorStorm 2 will feature natural hazards like "tangled undergrowth, swift flowing rivers, choking volcanic clouds and searing lava pools." Sounds just fantastic. The official release on the matter talks up an Autumn release, arriving with a "host of game modes and rewards". Now about those vehicle loading times...