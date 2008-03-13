The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Motorstorm 2: The CG Trailer

Evolution Studios is setting themselves up for some serious nitpickery with their next MotorStorm, spitting out a pre-rendered trailer that we suppose should be considered a "target render". Regardless of the delivery, as a MotorStorm fan, it's still very exciting stuff. Monster trucks, destructible environments, chesty motorcycle riders wearing low-cut leather get ups getting crushed by giant tires—pretty much everything on our checklist.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles