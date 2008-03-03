The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

My Bad, My Sickness

chopper_1.jpgOkay folks, two corrections:

1) Mass Effect is due out on May 15, not March 15, as previously stated.

2) The main prize for the GAME promo is most definitely a Chopper motorcycle, rather than a helicopter. Our informant got back in contact with the clarification. In my defense, I know nothing about motorcycles, and there was no mention of anything bike-related in the original email.

Apologies for the mix-ups. I've been battling headaches and nausea for the last few days, which has had me a bit behind the ball. Thanks to everyone who gracefully pointed out the mistakes.

Update: Added a diagram of said motorcycle.

Comments

  • Iain Smith Guest

    Get well soon :)

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    That bike would be much better if it had flames drawn on it. Seriously.

    0
  • Daniel Purvis Guest

    That's the poorest motorcycle I've ever seen ...

    0
  • DONAR Guest

    "In my defense, I know nothing about motorcycles, and there was no mention of anything bike-related in the original email."

    ..well, except for the price and the word 'chopper' of course. Seriously. Would you fly in a helicopter that's only worth $80k? :P

    Get well soon Logan. I'm sure you would have made the right conclusions had you been firing on all cylinders.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles