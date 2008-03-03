My Bad, My Sickness

Okay folks, two corrections:

1) Mass Effect is due out on May 15, not March 15, as previously stated.

2) The main prize for the GAME promo is most definitely a Chopper motorcycle, rather than a helicopter. Our informant got back in contact with the clarification. In my defense, I know nothing about motorcycles, and there was no mention of anything bike-related in the original email.

Apologies for the mix-ups. I've been battling headaches and nausea for the last few days, which has had me a bit behind the ball. Thanks to everyone who gracefully pointed out the mistakes.

Update: Added a diagram of said motorcycle.