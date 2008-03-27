"My Xbox" Pages Redesigned, Made Redesignier

In case you missed it, "My Xbox" pages on Xbox.com have gotten a pretty drastic face-lift today. Click the jump to enlarge the side-by-side, but it's immediately apparent that the entire interface has been streamlined and condensed with more emphasis placed on horizontal space. Aside from the aesthetics, the biggest functional change is probably the achievement comparison, with one friend appearing on your main page at all times.

And apparently it's been "recoded to increase page performance". In other words, somewhere a Microsoft programmer is wincing from the still-fresh whip wounds and a marathon coding session, drinking a free orange soda to alleviate the pain.



My Xbox Update [Major Nelson]