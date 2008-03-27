The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

"My Xbox" Pages Redesigned, Made Redesignier

In case you missed it, "My Xbox" pages on Xbox.com have gotten a pretty drastic face-lift today. Click the jump to enlarge the side-by-side, but it's immediately apparent that the entire interface has been streamlined and condensed with more emphasis placed on horizontal space. Aside from the aesthetics, the biggest functional change is probably the achievement comparison, with one friend appearing on your main page at all times.

And apparently it's been "recoded to increase page performance". In other words, somewhere a Microsoft programmer is wincing from the still-fresh whip wounds and a marathon coding session, drinking a free orange soda to alleviate the pain.

My Xbox Update [Major Nelson]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles