Namco Bandai To Also Bring It On On Wii

Namco Bandai is planning to bring its own cheerleading title to the Wii, trademarking We Cheer with the US Patent and Trademark Office this week and issuing a challenge to rival Wii cheering game, All-Star Cheerleading from THQ.

No word on release date or how closely it will tie into Namco Bandai's other "We" game, We Ski. We certainly hope its more in line with iNiS's Ouendan than, well, anything really. If this doesn't convince little girls with dreams of pyramid forming to start gaming, we really don't know what will.