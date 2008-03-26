No no, I'm not calling Disney's Prince Caspian game a God of War ripoff. Merely pointing out that Kratos would be quite at home in any one of the battle scenes in this clip for the game of the movie of the book. In fact, I'm looking forward to the game. Having been dipped in Narnia from a very early age might have something to do with it, but I actually enjoyed playing through Traveller's Tales' The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe back in 2005. With TT behind this one as well, perhaps lightning could strike twice?
Narnian Prince Of War
