Nerd Wedding Afoot, Mii Invitations Abound

Nerds get married all the time. Nothing new there. But nerds getting married in style, well, that is something new. This is the invite that's been sent out to friends and family of 4 Colour Rebellion's Vinnk. And it's just great. Tasteful use of Miis in a formal ceremonial invitation and the joyous union of two crazy kids in love? Unprecedented.

My Wedding Invitation [4CR]