NES Cart You Can Really Blow

Hey! If some dude can make musical instruments out of fresh produce, then damn skippy that the some other dude can make Nintendo Entertainment System cartridges into harmonica. There's a photo walk through (complete with screwing and sanding), should you be interested in blowing into your copy of Tecmo Bowl and getting it to play... music.

HarmoNESica [Official Site via Waxy via MAKE Blog]

  • Wombat Guest

    *Sigh*... I remember the old days when these things where bigger than your hand and rattled like paint cans. Feels just like yesterday I was blowing down on one of these.

