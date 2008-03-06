Nestography, Post Secret Gone 8-Bit

Adam Mathes' Nestography is not a Post Secret clone—gamers aren't writing postage stamping dirty skeletons from their closets onto distressed Nintendo sprites—but the site is every bit as guilty-good in that "reading this is very important and deep" sort of way. I'm pretty sure that if you put any picture on a black backdrop with one randomly generated sentence beneath it, you'll rock this feeble writer's mind for hours on end.

Nestography [via GayGamer]