Nestography, Post Secret Gone 8-Bit

Adam Mathes' Nestography is not a Post Secret clone—gamers aren't writing postage stamping dirty skeletons from their closets onto distressed Nintendo sprites—but the site is every bit as guilty-good in that "reading this is very important and deep" sort of way. I'm pretty sure that if you put any picture on a black backdrop with one randomly generated sentence beneath it, you'll rock this feeble writer's mind for hours on end.

Nestography [via GayGamer]

  • David Guest

    Another variation on PostSecret is CommonTies.com. We publish art with stories. But we do more than just secrets. Also we pay for the stories and art we publish.

