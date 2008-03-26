The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Netflix Looking into Streaming Movies to 360s

Netflix recently polled its members to see how interested they would be in the online rental company streaming movies to TVs via the Xbox 360, Reuters is reporting.

Netflix declined to tell Reuters whether the survey was an indication that a streaming service, rumoured to be bound for the Xbox 360 and PS3 since October, was imminent. The spokesman did say that Netflix was interested in getting its movies to consumers' TVs "in as many ways as possible."

Now word if the survey addressed the possibility of the service coming to the PS3.

Seems like a good call for Netflix and maybe could allow Microsoft to get out of the video rental business, settling instead for a cut rather than the whole shebang.

Netflix surveys members on Microsoft Xbox [Reuters]

