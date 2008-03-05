New ASUS Gaming PC Will Systematically Destroy Humanity

What's inside the box: ASUS's first ever stab at a dedicated gaming PC. Features a Core 2 Extreme CPU. Support for up to 8GB of DDR3 memory. 3-card SLI Nvidia support. A HDD up to 4 terabytes. Liquid cooling.

What's outside the box: What the baby would look like if Megatron and a Cylon (the robot kind, not the attractive lady kind) ever knocked boots. Truly frightening. No word on price, but...yeah, it won't be cheap.

Eyes-on ASUS' first gaming desktop: ARES CG6150 [Engadget, via Gizmodo AU]