New ASUS Gaming PC Will Systematically Destroy Humanity

What's inside the box: ASUS's first ever stab at a dedicated gaming PC. Features a Core 2 Extreme CPU. Support for up to 8GB of DDR3 memory. 3-card SLI Nvidia support. A HDD up to 4 terabytes. Liquid cooling.
What's outside the box: What the baby would look like if Megatron and a Cylon (the robot kind, not the attractive lady kind) ever knocked boots. Truly frightening. No word on price, but...yeah, it won't be cheap.
Eyes-on ASUS' first gaming desktop: ARES CG6150 [Engadget, via Gizmodo AU]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink