New Battlefield Bad Company Screens, Vid, Beta

EA Dice is launching a beta for IGN readers allowing them to check out Battlefield: Bad Company on the Xbox 360. IGN and EA says they will be giving keys away to IGN Founders' Club and IGN Insider members and the public in North America and the UK.

Keys for the test, which start on March 25, will go out through FilePlanet, IGN, GameSpy, TeamXbox, Planet Battlefield and Voodoo Extreme. GameStop will also offer 5,000 keys on a first come, first serve basis for the Xbox Live beta.

The multiplayer beta test will let gamers check out two maps, access infantry kits and vehicles and blow shit up in the game. The beta will also have an unlimited upgrade tree and rewards.

Hit the jump for all of the details.

EA DICE ANNOUNCES MULTIPLAYER BETA PROGRAM FOR BATTLEFIELD: BAD COMPANY SHIPPING JUNE 2008

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - March 20, 2008 - EA DICE, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced the multiplayer beta test for Battlefield: Bad Company™ on the Xbox 360® video game system from Microsoft. IGN Founders' Club and IGN Insider will offer keys to members and the public in North America and the UK to participate in the multiplayer beta test starting March 25 provided by IGN's popular game download site FilePlanet (http://www.fileplanet.com). In addition, keys will also be available through IGN Entertainment's gaming Web sites including IGN.com, GameSpy, TeamXbox, Planet Battlefield and Voodoo Extreme. Battlefield: Bad Company will launch on the Xbox 360 and the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system in June 2008.

"We're really excited about this beta since it gives us a chance to let a wider audience play our new multiplayer game, 'Gold Rush'. The feedback coming back from something like this is crucial for us as developers and will help us with the final changes and polish in the game," stated Karl-Magnus Troedsson, Senior Producer for Battlefield: Bad Company. "Battlefield and FPS fans get their first glimpse into how tactical destruction can be applied in multiplayer gameplay. We think offering two of the multiplayer maps will give gamers a fantastic experience and some great insight into the game."

In North America, GameStop will also offer keys on a first come, first serve basis for this Exclusive Beta Xbox LIVE® online entertainment network event. With only 5,000 beta keys available at GameStop, gamers should pre-order their copy now at www.gamestop.com/badcompanybeta

The Battlefield: Bad Company multiplayer beta test will give players a chance to return to the battlefield to embark on an exciting mission to capture the spoils of war. Gamers will battle through two different maps, access new infantry kits and vehicles as well as experience the unique tactical destruction in Battlefield: Bad Company that changes the way first-person shooter games are played. With an unlimited upgrade tree and rewards, the multiplayer beta gives players the exhilaration, excitement and fun that awaits them when the final game ships later this summer.

"Xbox LIVE has a tradition of hosting some of the greatest demo and beta events gamers can play," said Marc Whitten, General Manager of Xbox LIVE. "We continue this practice of awesome online gameplay with the new beta of Battlefield Bad Company."

Developed by Sweden-based developer EA DICE (Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment), Battlefield: Bad Company has not yet been rated by the ESRB or PEGI. For more information about the Battlefield franchise, please visit http://www.battlefield.com or our press web site at http://info.ea.com.