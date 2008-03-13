New Bomberman Game Headed For Wii

And it's about bloody time. Hudson have finally gotten around to announcing a Bomberman game for the Wii. For the console's WiiWare service, to be precise. And it's not some mini-game thing, either. It's a proper Bomberman game. It'll support up to eight players in the one game, and - according to Famitsu - should be out in Japan sometime in June. Can't wait.
Bomberman JAP Termin / Neue Bilder [gamefront]
