The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Burnout Paradise DLC Will Be Free

Not so long ago, Criterion promised that some of their DLC for Burnout Paradise would be free. It was good news, but who really knew if we'd get any of the decent stuff without paying for it? On the Criterion message boards, creative director Alex Ward revealed that a new map expansion including multiple islands of city expansion will be free for everyone.

So does this means that all new Burnout Paradise maps will come free so that all users can partake in the multiplayer? No, but it's a good sign that Criterion may focus their paid DLC on individual items like cars rather than collectively shared add-ons like maps. We'll see how this unfolds, but so far, so good.

GT Concept,s new livery OH YEH ITS SWEET [Criterion via Shacknews] [image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles