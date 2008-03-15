New Burnout Paradise DLC Will Be Free

Not so long ago, Criterion promised that some of their DLC for Burnout Paradise would be free. It was good news, but who really knew if we'd get any of the decent stuff without paying for it? On the Criterion message boards, creative director Alex Ward revealed that a new map expansion including multiple islands of city expansion will be free for everyone.

So does this means that all new Burnout Paradise maps will come free so that all users can partake in the multiplayer? No, but it's a good sign that Criterion may focus their paid DLC on individual items like cars rather than collectively shared add-ons like maps. We'll see how this unfolds, but so far, so good.



GT Concept,s new livery OH YEH ITS SWEET [Criterion via Shacknews]