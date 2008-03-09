The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New Condemned 2 Screens

Condemned 2: Bloodshot has sort of snuck up on me. Did you realise it's hitting next week? Tuesday in fact. I really loved the first game, so I have pretty high expectations for the second and with all of the time Sega has had to work with the 360 and PS3 it should really shine.

Here's a slew of new 360 screens. Hit the jump to check out the PS3 screens. Both sets provided by Sega.

