New Condemned 2 Screens

Condemned 2: Bloodshot has sort of snuck up on me. Did you realise it's hitting next week? Tuesday in fact. I really loved the first game, so I have pretty high expectations for the second and with all of the time Sega has had to work with the 360 and PS3 it should really shine.
Here's a slew of new 360 screens. Hit the jump to check out the PS3 screens. Both sets provided by Sega.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink