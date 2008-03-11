New Direct Feed StarCraft II Zerg Clips

Our first real look at the Zerg in Starcraft II was quite an eye-straining affair. Thankfully, Blizzard has released brief but clearer videos of the classic Mutalisk and Hydralisk units in action. It's chill-inducing stuff, watching a massive swarm of Hydras go to town on some Terran Battlecruisers. That action is in the following clip.

Time to start working on a plan to expense all new PC hardware!