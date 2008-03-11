New Direct Feed StarCraft II Zerg Clips

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Our first real look at the Zerg in Starcraft II was quite an eye-straining affair. Thankfully, Blizzard has released brief but clearer videos of the classic Mutalisk and Hydralisk units in action. It's chill-inducing stuff, watching a massive swarm of Hydras go to town on some Terran Battlecruisers. That action is in the following clip.

Time to start working on a plan to expense all new PC hardware!

Comments

  • inoob Guest

    Any one else notice the death sequence for the hydras has been toned down a bit in the way of gore?!?!
    Is this the way it is going to be released or is there going to be a bit more exploding zerg guts in the final?
    Otherwise can wait till it comes out.

