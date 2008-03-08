New Gigantic StarCraft II Screens

The latest StarCraft II Q&A has hit Battle.net. While that generally means a slew of answers regarding unit abilities that uberfans will pore over with a fine tooth comb and many, many "we're still debating that internally" responses, this time we get some fresh media. Four new screens, loaded with units and packed with pixels, have been released. No, there isn't a Zergling in sight, but they're just so pretty, we had to pass them on. The full Q&A is right here if you're so inclined.