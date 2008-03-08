The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Gigantic StarCraft II Screens

The latest StarCraft II Q&A has hit Battle.net. While that generally means a slew of answers regarding unit abilities that uberfans will pore over with a fine tooth comb and many, many "we're still debating that internally" responses, this time we get some fresh media. Four new screens, loaded with units and packed with pixels, have been released. No, there isn't a Zergling in sight, but they're just so pretty, we had to pass them on. The full Q&A is right here if you're so inclined.

Starcraft IIStarcraft IIStarcraft IIStarcraft II

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles