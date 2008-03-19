New NVIDIA Card "Fastest On Planet"

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

After first hearing about it back in January, Nvidia have today officially launched their GeForce 9-series 9800 GX2. With said launch, subtlety is straight out the window. They're calling it "bar none the fastest Graphics Card on the Planet", which, technically, it may be. Then again, seeing as it's priced at $US 600 and is pretty much just two $US 200 8800 GT cards bolted together, it's also "bar none the easiest way to blow $US 200 on the planet". Jargon-filled presser follows.

